Who Got Next?: Keyshia Cole Confirms She Will Appear On An Upcoming Verzuz Battle

“Listen, if they want to see it. I ain’t mad.”- Ashanti

When it comes to Verzuz battles quite a few names have been thrown in the ring,  including West coast songstress Keyshia Cole, and it looks like fans are getting their wish.

According to published reports, after fans made the request to see the”Love” singer go head to head with the princess of Murder Inc. back in July, the match up may actually be happening after Ashanti decided to accept the challeng e and give fans the showdown they’ve been waiting for.

During her interview with Fat Joe in May, the “Foolish” singer revealed that she is open to do a Verzuz battle against Keyshia Cole of the fans “really want to see it.”

“Listen, if they want to see it. I ain’t mad,” Ashanti said during the interview and it appears that Swizz Beatz and Timbaland may have listened after Keyshia Cole recently took to social media to announce she will be appearing in an upcoming Verzuz.

On Wednesday (Dec 2), the “Let It Go” singer made the official announcement  via an Instagram caption confirming that she has a Verzuz episode coming up, but stopping short of revealing who she would be competing against.

“How are you guys LONG TIME NO HEAR,” Keyshia Cole wrote. “#Verzuz battle OTW.”

While many have speculated that Cole could facing off against a number of singers including Ashanti, Fantasia, K. Michelle, and Teyanna Taylor, the “Should Have Cheated” singer has yet to reveal who will be her competition, even after taking the conversation to Twitter.

Last month during the previous and highly anticipated Verzuz showdown between former Trap nemeses Young Jeezy and Gucci Mane, fans not only witnessed history with the iconic squashing of their 15-year feud, but also made history after the battle garnered more than 9.1 million viewers.

“This viewership number from last night actually makes Verzuz bigger in ratings than the MTV VMAs, NBC’s The Voice, the Billboard Awards, the CMAs, the Latin Grammys, Dancing With the Stars, or The Masked Singer, respectively, on any given night for those primetime shows this year,” Swizz Beatz announced.

Who Got Next?: Keyshia Cole Confirms She Will Appear On An Upcoming Verzuz Battle  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

