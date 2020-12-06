Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kardashians Flex Contact List With FaceTime Prank, Dave Chappelle Was There

"What is happening?"-Justin Beiber

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Mark Twain Prize at Kennedy Center

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

The Kardashians/Jenners have taken to social media to flex their social reach by pranking a few friends.

As a part of the viral Tik Tok “frozen FaceTime” challenge, the KarJenners decided to prank call a few celebrity friends to pull off the humorous caper as a family by sitting completely still and staring at the camera while they hit up some friends from their star-studded contact list.

All of the Kardashian women including Khloe, Kim, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall, Kylie, and Kris Jenner all sat down in front of the phone very close together and very formal as if trying to take a serious family photo.

One by one, their pranking victims, who included Tristan Thompson, Travis Scott, Justin and Hailey Bieber, Dave Chappelle, Luka Sabbat, Addison Rae, and Stassie Karanikolaou, were all understandably taken aback by the sight of the entire Kardashian clan looking stoic.

Kicking off the list was family friend Savas Oguz, who answered the unexpected call befuddled. The crew reached out to Khloe Kardashian’s boo, Tristan Thompson, who initially seemed happy to receive the call, before realizing their facial expressions then, yelling, “What the … ?”

“What’s going on? Bye!” Travis Scott said as he laughed and ended the call.

But the most hilarious response belonged to Dave Chappelle, who almost seemingly dropped his phone before yelling out “Holy sh*t!”, after realizing that he was on a FaceTime call with the entire crew versus a one on one call.

Check out the comical videos below.

@kyliejenner

this was fun lol

♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner

@kyliejenner

PART 2 🤣

♬ original sound – Kylie Jenner

Kardashians Flex Contact List With FaceTime Prank, Dave Chappelle Was There  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close