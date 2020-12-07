Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Wendy Williams Addresses The Passing Of Her Mother

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Wendy Williams Visits The Empire State Building

Source: Cindy Ord / Getty

The queen daytime talk, Wendy Williams is addressing the passing of her mother, Shirley Williams. Today, during the “Hot Topics” segment of the Wendy Williams Show , Wendy speaks on the passing of the mother saying her mother passed “peacefully and surrounded by love.”

 

News broke over the weekend that Shirley Williams passed after a journalist names Courtney Brown, revealed the news of the passing on social media. Shirley Skinner Williams was a learning disabilities resource specialist at the Bradley School in Asbury Park, New Jersey during her career as a teacher. She raised Wendy Williams and her two siblings, Wanda and Thomas, in Ocean Township, New Jersey after arriving there in 1959. She was also a member of the historically Black sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. Besides her children, she leaves behind her husband, Thomas Williams, Jr.

 

 

Wendy Williams Addresses The Passing Of Her Mother  was originally published on kysdc.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close