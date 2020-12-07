Contests
HomeContests

Last Chance Santa presented by 1-800-TruckWreck

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Last Chance Santa

Source: Radio One / Radio One Digital

It’s Christmas time and Amy Witherite and 1-800-TruckWreck want the HOT Family to have a special holiday. Each weekday from December 7th to December 18th, one listener will be selected to receive $500 for the holidays.

Once a day…. Rickey Smiley, Erin Rae or J Nicks will call a winner each day to receive the cash to help with the holiday! Do you know a family that needs help this holiday? Visit hotspotatl.com and nominate them to receive $500

Brought to you by 1-800-TruckWreck & Atlanta’s Number One hip Hop Station…. Hot 107 9!

ENTER BELOW

Last Chance Santa

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close