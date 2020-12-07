National
HomeNational

EXCLUSIVE: President Barack Obama Discusses How God’s Plan Has Prevailed In His Life [VIDEO]

Shopping In Poland Ahead Of Christmas

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Blessed and highly favored, former President Barack Obama called in to Get Up Mornings to discuss his new book, A Promised Land. In the interview below, Obama discusses what separates this book from his others and the impact he hopes it leaves on families across America. 

Want news at your fingertips? Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join our club. (Terms and conditions)

In between discussing key parts of his book, Obama also talked about different ways God has blessed him, his wife Michelle Obama and their daughters, Sasha and Malia. Press play below! 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

DON’T MISS…

Michelle Obama Shares Her Family’s Self Isolation Routine

Michelle Obama Explains How White People ‘Didn’t Even See’ Her Despite Being First Lady

Watch: Kirk’s Franklin’s Reaction To Being Featured In Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Documentary Is Priceless

Best Of Barack Obama & His Great Smile [PHOTOS]

33 photos Launch gallery

Best Of Barack Obama & His Great Smile [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Best Of Barack Obama & His Great Smile [PHOTOS]

Best Of Barack Obama & His Great Smile [PHOTOS]

Happy Birthday to the only POTUS we acknowledge.

HEAD BACK TO GETUPERICA.COM

EXCLUSIVE: President Barack Obama Discusses How God’s Plan Has Prevailed In His Life [VIDEO]  was originally published on getuperica.com

More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close