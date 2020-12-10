Juicy J Talks New Album ‘The Hustle Continues’, Verzuz Battle + More

QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva got a chance to talk to award-winning and Grammy-nominated, legendary hip-hop recording artist and producer, Juicy J. He’s been in the game for over three decades starting out with platinum-selling hip-hop group straight out of Memphis, Three 6 Mafia. Juicy J talks about the longevity of his career,  Berry Gordy and Quincy Jones are his inspirations. Juicy J speaks about his experience working with The Original “Hot Girl” Megan Thee Stallion, “the vibe was great” he says. Sis came ready okay, she said “put me in the booth”! He produced three songs on her new debut album, “Good News” which is now Top 5 in the world! Quick asked Juicy J about the Nas Verzuz rumors, J says, “he doubts” the Verzuz will happen but, he goes on to explain why he picked Nas …. “Nas is my favorite MC of all time, I use to get a lot of inspiration from Nas growing up.” However, J thinks Pharrell may be a better fit. Juicy J confirms that Three 6 Mafia are still a group. Quick and Diva dive into Juicy J’s extensive catalog, he’s not too focused on his accolades, “The Hustle Continues”. Maybe we can look forward to seeing Juicy J on the big screen, stay tuned to see what’s next!

