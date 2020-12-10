Entertainment News
Jailed Comedian Bill Cosby Thanks Boosie For His Support

Pill Cosby pays homage.

Bill Cosby mugshot

Source: Splash / Splash News

Bill Cosby is currently serving three to 10 years  for sexually assaulting a woman. Nevertheless, the disgraced comedian figured he’d recognize the supporters he is thankful for, starting with rapper Boosie.

Yep, today (Dec. 10), Cosby took to Twitter to big up the Baton Rouge rapper.

“On this 10th day of December 2020…I will pay homage to those who have supported me and my family, simply by saying, thank you. The first person to be recognized on Thank You Thursday is Rapper @BOOSIEOFFICIAL,” tweet Cosby, who has been accused of sexual assault by dozens of women. “Thank you for your support & I’m praying for you to have a speedy recovery and for your mobility to be restored. Again, thank you very much.”

Clearly, Cosby who was found guilty of drugging and raping a then Temple University staff member Andrea Constand is keeping up with the outside world since Boosie was recently shot in Texas, and more recently showed off his gunshot injuries.

Hey, Cosby could have started off with Kanye West. That would have been something, too.

That’s all we got.

Jailed Comedian Bill Cosby Thanks Boosie For His Support  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

