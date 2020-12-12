Dionne Warwick’s 80th Celebration Requires Trolling Celeb Friends For A Good Cause

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Ranked among the 40 biggest hit makers from the 50’s to the late 90’s, Dionne Warwick celebrates 80 years of life today. Warwick is one of the most-charted vocalists of all time with 56 singles making Billboard’s Top 100 between 1962 and 1988 while 12 of them ranked in the Top 10. She dominated the R&B, Pop and Adult Contemporary charts at the height of her career when the competition for gifted vocalists was much higher than today, and might we add, quite difficult to navigate. Dionne Warwick not only succeeded but she rightfully, gained a reputation for her sass, ferocious personality and witty banter. Warwick has been known to be a true diva, and she brought that same energy to Twitter.

She joined the app in 2012, but leading up to her 80th birthday, the legendary artist has become increasingly active. Truthfully, Dionne Warwick is the best thing to happen to Twitter in 2020 often trolling her celebrities friends and foes.

Came here to find foolishness in my replies. I am rushing to into an interview and this is the last time I’m saying this. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/En49BaoGRK — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 7, 2020

The Weeknd is next. Why? It’s not even spelled correctly? @theweeknd — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

Her niece Brittani is responsible for teaching Ms. Warwick the ropes on Twitter. W Magazine referred to her as must-follow and she accredits Brittani as her “Social & Branding Director” thanking her millennial niece for helping her “figure this Twitter thing out!”

This is wonderful! I want to thank my Social & Branding Director (and niece 👀) @ilovebrittani for helping me figure this Twitter thing out! I guess I’ll keep going! With Love, Dionne ❤️ https://t.co/JhboX4UJb9 — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) November 30, 2020

That’s enough for now. Brittani says that she can help me see who is using my hash tag. It sounds like voodoo, but she is a millennial. I will be back to respond. Have a wonderful afternoon. ❤️ — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 11, 2020

How do send a tweet to @SnoopDogg? Did I do this correctly? — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 3, 2020

To commemorate this milestone of an 80th birthday, Dionne Warwick calls her fellow A-list friends to help her celebrate with a cause for A Holiday Musical Birthday Celebration. She is historically known for her philanthropic endeavors as the former Goodwill Ambassador for the Food and Agriculture Organization. This year Warwick is hosting a virtual party and concert where she intends to raise money for Hunger Not Impossible, which is an organization connecting kids and families with prepaid, nutritious to-go meals from nearby restaurants. The six-time Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter invites fans and donors to the only place to be before the long awaited Keyshia Cole and Ashanti Verzuz this Saturday (Dec. 12) on the Queen’s actual birthday.

Warwick’s live-streamed birthday celebration will include musical tributes, holiday duets, and a live interview with television producer Anthony “Tony” Cornelius. Chance The Rapper, who is apart of the list of celebrities, Dionne Warwick casually trolls on Twitter will join ChloeXHalle, Johnny Mathis and other notable celebrities who will participate in the celebration.

Hi, @chancetherapper. If you are very obviously a rapper why did you put it in your stage name? I cannot stop thinking about this. — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 5, 2020

Dionne The Singer and @chancetherapper are coming together to do a bit of good. That’s what it’s all about. ❤️ https://t.co/hXLcHHcoyr — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 8, 2020

All are welcome by joining through her website, where fans are urged to buy packages filled with cool perks such as entry into the virtual event, a private Zoom meet-and-greet with the birthday queen and a special shout out from her to you. The event is already a success as it has began raising funds for the Hunger Not Impossible cause, and it seems Warwick is pleased.

Okay, everyone! We are truly making a difference with your donations to @NotImpossible for my birthday! Please keep giving! We still salvage 2020🙏🏽! Donate here: https://t.co/FT5eAnqjgS Please retweet. It would mean the world 🌎 to me. If not, this will be us👇🏾 pic.twitter.com/HNBCQom9q6 — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 10, 2020

Looks like the singer is getting the hang of Twitter and ready to take on her Instagram profile and move onto her next challenge, “Tick Tock.”

Thinking about taking control of my Instagram, too….. pic.twitter.com/E8Ik4Rewwu — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) November 30, 2020

Let’s do tick tock then. https://t.co/r7lkz9UStD — Dionne Warwick (@_DionneWarwick) December 9, 2020

The award-winning singer, songwriter, actress, television host and humanitarian is capable of anything she puts her mind to. Now, don’t get it twisted. Dionne Warwick may have Twitter fingers, but she keeps it real IRL as well. The diva has a lot to share and the timeline is so grateful for her the time she and her niece have spent learning these new platforms and blessing us with unapologetic thoughts all for a good cause.

Happy 80th Birthday to the originator of fierce and flawless clapbacks, Ms. Dionne Warwick! Be sure to donate to the cause to celebrate 80 years of life, success and giving back for the legendary talent.

