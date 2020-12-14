Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

KXNG Crooked Talks Slaughterhouse, Death Row & 2020’s Top Verses in New Interview

The Hip-Hop OG has something to say...

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Yamsday A$AP Celebration

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Since the breakup of one of the Slaughterhouse a few years back, KXNG Crooked‘s been keeping busy, dropping some bars here and a few cuts there for the heads who bop to lyrically-enticing records.

While fans have been pondering what the former Death Row Records representative’s been up to these days, HotNewHipHop caught up with the artist formerly known as Crooked I as part of their 12 Days Of Christmas series in which the cigar-smoking aficionado was honest and open about a bevy of subjects. Crooked shared which of his 2020 verses he holds in highest regards and who he thinks measures up to his own lyrical prowess this past year.

Something from Royce, something from Em. You know, they call us the holy trinity of lyricism, me, Royce, and Em. They put the church emoji when they talk about it. So definitely something from Royce, something from Em. I think Benny got it in this year. I think Black Thought got it in this year. That verse Black Thought did, well, any verse Black Thought did. The verse Black Thought did on Russ’ project, that’s a stellar verse. Benny too.

All those MC’s definitely worthy to be in the Verse of The Year talk. That’s for damn sure.

The interview conducted was as insightful as it was entertaining. From touching on Death Row’s legacy to a four-way Verzuz battle between himself and his Slaughterhouse comrades, KXNG Crooked kept everything a buck as you’d expect an OG to do.

Check out the video of the one-on-one below and let us know your thoughts on what Crooked had to say.

Photo: Getty

KXNG Crooked Talks Slaughterhouse, Death Row & 2020’s Top Verses in New Interview  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close