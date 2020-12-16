Entertainment News
Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Forms Publishing Imprint With Random House

Fans can expect to see books from Yo Gotti, Meek Mill, and Fat Joe under the new deal.

Jay-Z’s diverse portfolio continues to expand with the announcement of his latest venture being a partnership with Roc Nation and Random House called Roc Lit 101.

The joint announcement released Tuesday (Dec. 15) promised to publish “books at the dynamic intersection of entertainment and genre-defying literature” by publishing works from creatives signed to the Roc Nation roster. 

The line-up for their first round of releases is scheduled for summer 2021.

“The venture will reportedly begin with Till the End, a memoir from baseball legend CC Sabathia. Music journalist Danyel Smith will also publish his book Shine Bright through the platform, which will be about Black women in music.

Most interestingly to fans of artist-written books, Meek Mill will reportedly be coming through with a new book “about criminal justice and survival“. Yo Gotti will also be dropping a memoir, and so will Fat Joe. Lil Uzi Vert is also listed on the shortlist of books to expect in the future, as the rapper will be writing a fantasy fiction story.” 

Set to run the imprint is Chris Jackson, publisher and editor-in-chief for One World, a Random House imprint, and recipient of a lifetime achievement award from Center for Fiction. He also helped publish Jay-Z’s first book “Decoded” in 2010.

“Our aspiration for the imprint is to create books that draw from the best of pop culture— its most imaginative and talented storytellers, innovators, and literary chroniclers — to create beautifully written and produced works that will entertain and enthrall readers, but also illuminate critical issues,” Jackson said in a statement.

