HHW Gaming: Ubisoft+ Formerly Known As Uplay+ Arrives On Google Stadia In Beta Mode

Google Stadia’s library of games has just gotten a significant boost from Ubisoft.

Not to be left and forgotten in a video game world where PS5, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch currently dominate, Google Stadia is quietly trying to make its mark. Google’s ambitious video game streaming service just got a significant shot in the arm from Ubisoft that should please those gamers who have taken a chance with the still new video game service.

Android Central reports that Ubisoft’s subscription service, Ubisoft+ (formerly known as Uplay+), is now available for both free Stadia and Stadia Pro subscribers. The subscription service will roll out to US Stadia customers in a “BETA” format. It will cost $15 a month, which will give them access to AAA titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Watch Dogs: Legion, and much more. The rollout will be gradual and complete by December 16 and solidity Ubisoft+ as one of the premier game subscription services out right now.

Now, if you happen to own any of those games listed above, signing up for Ubisoft+ might not be the move. But if you’re looking to expand your Google Stadia library, then you should consider it. As of now, Ubisoft+ Beta on Google Stadia will not feature the 100 game library as it does on Amazon’s cloud gaming streaming service Luna. However, it will feature these 20 titles:

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey: Ultimate Edition

Assassin’s Creed Origins: Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: Gold Edition

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Ultimate Edition

The Crew: Ultimate Edition

The Division: Gold Edition

The Division 2: Ultimate Edition

Far Cry 4: Gold Edition

Far Cry 5: Gold Edition

Far Cry New Dawn: Deluxe Edition

Far Cry Primal: Digital Apex Edition

Ghost Recon Breakpoint: Ultimate Edition

Ghost Recon Wildlands: Ultimate

Monopoly Plus

Steep: Gold Edition

Trials Fusion: Awesome Edition

Trials Rising: Gold Edition

Uno: Ultimate Edition

Watch Dogs: Complete Edition

Watch Dogs Legion: Ultimate Edition

If you’re interested in signing up, you can head over to the Ubisoft+ website and link your Google Stadia account.

Photo: ROBYN BECK / Getty

HHW Gaming: Ubisoft+ Formerly Known As Uplay+ Arrives On Google Stadia In Beta Mode was originally published on hiphopwired.com

