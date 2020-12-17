Entertainment News
Come Back On Deck: Fetty Wap Explains Why He “Fell Off” To A Fan On IG

It seems like just yesterday "Trap Queen" was on it's way to becoming certified diamond...

2019 Rolling Loud New York

Source: Steven Ferdman / Getty

In 2014, Fetty Wap‘s “Trap Queen” hit the airwaves like a tsunami out of left field and was heard everywhere from the club to the burbs. Alhough it looked like Fetty was well on his way to superstardom, nothing happened after that his single, for the most part.

Sure the New Jersey artist appeared on a gang of features courtesy of mixtape rappers looking to use his clout to put themselves on, but in a couple of years the singer/rapper went from one of the hottest artists on the streets to as ice cold as that piece on his chest. The man even appeared on Love & Hip Hop and we all know once you’re a rapper who’s relegated to a check from VH1, it’s more than likely a wrap for your career—no shots.

While most fans hesitate to ever ask a rapper the dreaded “what happened?” question, one person went there on social media and bluntly stated “I actually don’t know how u fell off.” Being a grown man about it and not an oversensitive “never was,” Fetty actually responded to the comment and broke down how he felt things went left in his career.

“”Bad business managers… greed and selfishness… but it’s almost over. I got rid of all that goofy shit around me. Now I can focus on the music… and I’m goin tf up just watch.”

Damn, talk about keeping it a buck. We’re rooting for a 2021 comeback for Fetty now.

Though Fetty’s been going through all kinds of personal drama including his music issues, allegedly dishing out fades all over the place and the ratchetness between his baby mama and his new wife, the man’s been on his grizzly in 2020 dropping new material on a mission to get back on his road to riches and diamond rings.

Do y’all think Fetty Wap is washed or does the man still have a bright future ahead of him? Let us know in the comments section.

Close