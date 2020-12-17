QuickSilva and Dominique Da Diva got a chance to talk to Louisville native, Grammy nominated, Jack Harlow. You all know him best for his hot single, ‘What’s Poppin’, which peaked at #1 on Urban Mainstream and Rhythmic Radio. Quick and Diva take a dive into Harlow’s debut album, ‘Thats What They All Say’. Harlow explains how he linked up with DJ Drama and Generation X. He says, ” I came down to Atlanta after high school and was working at Georgia State’s cafeteria, I just knew I wanted to be down here…. I was desperate to work with anyone, anyone that wanted to connect with me musically, I’m was wit it”. A mutual friend connected he and Drama and the rest was history he says! In case ya’ll didn’t know Jack Harlow has some vocals okay! Quick and Diva tried to get a sample and he wasn’t having it, so make sure ya’ll go download ‘Thats What They All Say’. Harlow says, “I’m still building my confidence with singing”. Diva and Harlow discuss how it feels to finally have his debut album out, Harlow says, “it’s a relief, I feel good”. Quick and Diva talk to Jack Harlow about his feelings of being a White rapper. Harlow says, “I just want to be received as a dope artist…. I just want to make great music and let the music speak”. If you want to feel inspired check out the full interview below.

Check out Jack Harlow’s new single, ‘Way Out’ featuring Big Sean

Want to see what else Quick and Diva got into with Jack Harlow, watch the full interview below:

Jack Harlow Talks Debut Album ‘Thats What They All Say’ + More was originally published on kysdc.com

