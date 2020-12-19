Wonder Woman 1984 – Register To Win

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The Christmas season is officially upon us, and while there’s a lot about the holidays that feels different this year, I know one thing that might make them just a little bit brighter: Wonder Woman 1984 is coming out on December 25th, at a theater near you!

Believe in wonder again with Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristin Wiig and Pedro Pascal. Wonder Woman 1984 is rated PG-13, and sure to be a wonder-ful way to celebrate the holiday season with the ones you love.

We’re giving away Fandango tickets to see the film in a theater near you! Register now for your chance to win!

