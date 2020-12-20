Trump Supporter Lil Pump Is Not the Father of That Baby He Claimed

Donald Trump-supporting rapper Lil Pump is not the father. It turns out the guy is not the daddy of the baby he claimed was his.

Go figure. Basically, Lil Pump is still an elite level troll and that whole drama with a baby mama thing was a scam.

Reports TMZ:

Earlier this week, Pump posted a pic — taken last Sunday on a yacht in Miami — holding a baby boy. Cute and nothing out of the ordinary … except the caption shocked his 17 million followers: “Baby momma ain’t s**t won’t let me see my son #fathers right.”

That created a big stir on social media, and in the hip-hop world … with several outlets reporting Lil Pump had disclosed he was a father for the first time, and was dealing with baby mama drama.

But, as MJ put it … the kid is not his son!!! Sources tell TMZ the baby boy is actually the son of Andre Malek, a yacht captain who operates charters in Miami.

We’re told the baby boy’s known for taking pictures with celebs and hot women who hire his dad.

Apparently, the kid that the struggle rapper was kickingit with already has his own IG account. You just can’t make this stuff up.

As for Lil Pump, we expected nothing less from anyone who willingly throws his hat in with racist President Donald Trump. During an appearance at a rally during Trump’s failed bid for a second term, Cheeto called Lil Pump “Lil Pimp.”

And that about summons the struggle up.