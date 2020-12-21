Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Serial Swindler Sean Kingston Charged With Grand Theft, Flaunts Expensive Jewelry On Instagram In Response

We lost count, but this is the umpteeth complaint launched against the rapper for an unpaid jewelry tab. When will they learn?

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Sean Kingston at Chateau Nightclub and Rooftop

Source: Judy Eddy/WENN.com / WENN

Sean Kingston is in deep trouble, once again, for not paying his jewelry tab.  Now the songwriter is in legal trouble that could potentially land him in jail. 

Bossip reports an arrest warrant was issued after he was officially charged with grand theft on Friday (Dec. 18).  Court documents reveal that jewelry was delivered to Kingston’s home, but he never bothered to pay the goods when the bill arrived.  

Cops aren’t actively looking for the “Suicidal” singer, but if he gets pulled over he could end up in behind a cop car.  Bail has been set at $45,000 and, if convicted, he could face three years behind bars.  

In response to the charges, Kingston posted videos on his Instagram Stories showing off an iced-out watch, a Lambo SUV, and Maybach parked in a driveway while wearing a red Supreme ski mask.  He also announced new music was on the way if you care.  

This isn’t the first time he’s caught up in legal trouble. In 2017 he was sued for an unpaid Rolex and was ordered by a judge in 2018 to pay $300K to another jeweler for the same issue. There are other instances of him doing this to multiple jewelers, but they clearly don’t read HipHopWired to see all the struggle we report.     

Serial Swindler Sean Kingston Charged With Grand Theft, Flaunts Expensive Jewelry On Instagram In Response  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close