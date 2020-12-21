E-40 & Too $hort Put The World On Town Bidness In Their Verzuz Battle

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Saturday was all about Town Bidness on Saturday night as Verzuz took its breakout streaming platform west to showcase two of the Bay Area’s legendary titans for the final battle of 2020. Too $hort and E-40 took to the Verzuz Ciroc-branded virtual stage that showcased low riders, liquor bottles, and Oakland and Vallejo street signs to big up their oft-times overlooked soil and respective legacies in front of the millions tuned in.

Billed as Legends of the Bay, Uncle Earl & $hort Dogg spent more than three hours going back and forth going way past the customary 20 rounds to run through their litany of Bay Area classics. Too Short laced us with old school staples such as ‘Freaky Tales’, Gangsters & Strippers and ‘I’m A Player’ and more contemporary hits like “Shake That Monkey,” “Call Me” & “Blow The Whistle.” 40 Water countered with “I Don’t F**k With You,” “U and Dat,” “Captain Save A Hoe,” “Yay Area,” and his biggest hit “Tell Me When to Go.”

One of the highlights of the night was when Too Short brought out his fellow Oakland Baydestrian Mistah F.A.B. to perform their portions of Snoop Dogg’s “Life Of Da Party” and E-40’s hilarious, mood-setting dances in between songs had the Internet going nuts as even Steph Curry had to get his 40 two-step on.

The battle replaced the originally scheduled matchup between Ashanti & Keyshia Cole, which was canceled due to the Murda Inc. singer testing positive for COVID-19. Timbaland & Swizz Beatz seminal Verzuz virtual events were one of the few pandemic events that helped hold a very trying 2020 together for people that couldn’t attend concerts. Previous installments of the event have included Brandy & Monica, Patti Labelle & Gladys Knight, Gucci Mane & Young Jeezy, Babyface vs. Teddy Riley, 2 Chainz vs. Rick Ross, T-Pain vs. Lil Jon, Beenie Man vs. Bounty Killer, Snoop Dogg vs. DMX and Erykah Badu vs. Jill Scott, among others.

See the full Verzuz battle below.

E-40 & Too $hort Put The World On Town Bidness In Their Verzuz Battle was originally published on hiphopwired.com

