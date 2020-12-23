Entertainment News
21 Savage & Black Santa Release Limited Holiday Sweatshirt For Good Cause

21 Savage

Source: AB Gonzalez – @ab.gonzalezz / Dreamville Festival

21 Savage and his Leading By Example Foundation partnered with Black-owned holiday apparel and decoration brand Black Santa to create a special holiday sweatshirt. The 21 Savage X Black Santa holiday sweatshirts were created to give away at the holiday wish granting party at Wade Walker Park Family YMCA in Georgia.  The sweatshirt is also available for a limited time only at www.blacksanta.com for $50.00. A portion of proceeds will benefit Leading By Example Foundation.

21 Savage and Leading By Example partnered with YMCA to deliver Christmas to families at the YMCA in Georgia. To grant their Christmas wishes, Savage and LBE gave each child gifts and meals for their whole families to enjoy. Joined by the Grammy award. winning artist were, his manager Justin “Meezy” Williams, Super District Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson, Commissioner Steve Bradshaw and State Representative Bily Mitchell.

21 Savage’s Leading By Example Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit foundation created by 21 Savage to spearhead his philanthropic endeavors. He initially launched his efforts to further his humanitarian efforts after using the double-platinum standout single “Bank Account” for the “21 Savage Bank Account” campaign creating social awareness around financial literacy. 21 Savage partnered with Get Schooled for this campaign, which encourages youth to become more knowledgeable about the basics of managing money, opening bank accounts, and saving for college. Through his Leading By Example Foundation, Savage granted a total of $21K in scholarship by opening 21 bank accounts for teens and students alike.

Now, Savage continues his efforts by contributing to his community in partnership with The Black Santa Company for a special holiday treat helping families in need. Be sure to support by purchasing a limited Holiday edition sweatshirt at  www.blacksanta.com.

21 Savage & Black Santa Release Limited Holiday Sweatshirt For Good Cause  was originally published on globalgrind.com

