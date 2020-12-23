Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome Baby Boy, Ice Davis

Ice Ice Baby is here.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Gucci Mane Black Tie Gala

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir’s just earned a +1 to their family. The couple announced the arrival of their new son, Ice Davis.

Per current Hip-Hop power couple protocol, they made the announcement via social media. Guwop’s wife took to IG to announce the arrival.

“He’s here!!!!!!!!!!

ICE DAVIS🧊

12/23/20

7lbs

#ThankYouLord

OMG he is soooooo darn CUTE & PERFECT👶,” was the caption she used for a couple of her maternity shoot photos.

Pround papa Gucci followed by bigging up his better half.

“My wife just gave me a 7lb 1oz baby boy named ICE DAVIS thank u 😘🏹 he is here!!!!!!,” he tweeted.

Congratulations to the happy couple.

This story is developing. 

Gucci Mane & Keyshia Ka’oir Welcome Baby Boy, Ice Davis  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close