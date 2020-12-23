HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Once again A$AP Rocky is pushing the boundaries in the fashion game. His newest project has all the Zoolander vibes.

As spotted on Hype Beast the Harlem native is about to drop a new collection under his AWGE brand. The capsule is a collaboration with French design house Marine Serre. They released an announcement via their Instagram account on Monday, December 21. “We are excited to introduce our latest creative project with AWGE. Common interests, genuine conversations, and a strong sense of community have led to the creation of a limited capsule collection composed of versatile silhouettes. Each piece is rare and unique, realized through adopting our regenerating practices” the caption read.

The pieces range from some outwear items including a lambskin Moon Leather Double Layered Puffer Coat and a monogram denim jacket. Also in the mix are a Graphic Layer Hooded Dress, Graphic Layer Turtleneck Moon Top, Moon Leather Straight Leg Trousers, Moon Denim Slim-Leg Trousers and a Graphic Patchwork Track Pants. As you can see the vibes are wild across the board but the Moon Onesie takes the cake.

You can shop the AWGE x Marine Serre collection here.

Is A$AP Rocky Doing Too Much With His AWGE x Marine Serre Capsule Collection? was originally published on hiphopwired.com

