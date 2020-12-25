Entertainment News
A$AP Rocky Is In Barbados, Probably With You Know Damn Well Who

COVID testing protocols were followed, of course.

A$AP Rocky was recently spotted landing in Barbados for a holiday getaway. Considering the Harlem rapper is rumored to be romantically involved with an island native named Rihanna, it’s not a leap to guess who he’ll be kicking it with.

Reports Page Six:

A$AP Rocky landed this week in Barbados, where his rumored girlfriend Rihanna is spending the holidays.

The 32-year-old rapper was photographed carrying his luggage as he arrived at the airport from a commercial flight on Tuesday.

A$AP’s visit comes after the “Diamonds” singer landed in her native country via private jet last week. As we exclusively reported, Rihanna then made a fan’s Christmas by recording a video with him at a local gas station.

Pretty Flacko’s time on the island will certainly be cozy. Rihanna reportedly owns a $22 million beachfront crib in her native land. And in case you were wondering, you gotta have a negative COVID-19 test before travelling to and entering Barbados.

The singer and rapper have been linked together all year after she broke up with Hassan Jameel. Seems like you fumbled the ball, buddy.

But it’s certainly going to be a merry merry one for A$AP Rocky.

was originally published on hiphopwired.com

