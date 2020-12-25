Trump Supporter Kanye West Releases ‘EMMANUEL’, Celebrates Birth of Jesus Christ

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

If you were sitting around wondering when Yeezy would release new music, you got your wish. Today (Dec. 25), Kanye West dropped a new project called EMMANUEL which is being touted as a celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

It is Christmas Day, after all.

The 5-song “composition” is the follow up to 2019’s Jesus Is Born album. The word “Emmanuel” translates to “God is with us” and Yeezy’s latest project is reportedly a composition of ancient and Latin inspired music. Hey, whatever floats the Trump supporter’s boat.

The artwork for the project, which is distributed by New Jersey-based Vydia, was hooked up by Nick Knight.

You can stream EMMANUEL, which is executive produced and composed by Kanye West, below or right here.

TRACKLIST

1. REQUIEM AETERNAM

2. O MIRA NOX

3. O MAGNUM MYSTERIUM

4. PUER

5. GLORIA

