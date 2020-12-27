Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hip-Hop Cops Back?: Rapper Lil Tjay Detained By NYPD During Music Video Shoot

Reportedly, the cops didn't even find anything.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Lil TJay Concert In Concert - Atlanta, GA

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Do the Hip-Hop cops have some quotas they need to meet or what? Rapper Lil Tjay was detained, but reportedly not arrested, after his vehicle was searched—all while he was shooting a new music video.

According to TMZ, the “Pop Out” rapper was shooting the clip when NYPD figure it was good enough time to search his whip.

The 19-year-old rapper was shooting the vid when cops searched his car. Lil Tjay hopped on Instagram during the stop and recorded it.

A crowd gathered around the vehicle as NYPD cops conducted the search. It’s unclear if anything was found.

A crowd gathered around to watch what happened. Lil Tjay, who is one of the biggest new rappers of last year, was not arrested.

Tjay has had trouble with the law in the past, but it’s unclear if that had anything to do with the encounter.

We contacted the NYPD to find out why they stopped Tjay … they said they are putting together a response and would let us know.

The Bronx-born rapper is currently signed to Columbia Records.

Hip-Hop Cops Back?: Rapper Lil Tjay Detained By NYPD During Music Video Shoot  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close