Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Diddy Helps Families In Miami Struggling To Pay Their Rent

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
The Sean Combs Foundation & T.E.E.S. Miami Support Needy Families During The Holidays

Source: Alexander Tamargo / Getty

With the holidays concluding, the new year around the corner, and the government continuing to try and figure out a stimulus package, Diddy decided to get out and do something for the people in Miami, who like most, are struggling due to the pandemic.

Just a few days after gifting his mother with a $1 million check and a brand new Bentley, Diddy is helping some deserving families in Miami who have been struggling to pay their rent during the pandemic.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

According to reports from Page Six, Diddy’s Sean Combs Foundation is giving a grant to an organization that will help 175 households pay their rent throughout the current health crisis. On the same day Diddy announced the grant, he visited Miami’s Overtown neighborhood to gift community members with $50 Publix gift cards along with bags filled with essential hygiene products.

The project was a collaborative effort between Diddy’s nonprofit, Teens Exercising Extraordinary Success (T.E.E.S.),  Michael Gardner and Headliner Market Group, and Miami Dade County Commissioner Keon Hardemon.

Footage from the event shows Diddy and his team taking to the streets while wearing face coverings and masks, handing out cash to the public. According to reports from the Miami Herald, the giveaway was strictly for Overtown residents and everyone who received card was required to provide proof of residency.

This article was originally published on Bossip.com.

SEE ALSO: Kobe Was Planning On Leaving Nike, Starting Own Sneaker Brand, Allegedly

SEE ALSO: The 9 Most Anticipated Hip-Hop and R&B Albums for 2021

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Diddy Helps Families In Miami Struggling To Pay Their Rent  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close