Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kendrick Lamar To Headline Rokslide Festival In 2021

Will 2021 really be our comeback year or is that just wishful thinking at this point?

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Kendrick Lamar

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

With the prospects that 2021 becomes the year that the world gets back to something normal, festivals like Rolling Loud and Astroworld have already begun planning their post-2020 comebacks and it seems like Rosklide is following suit.

Joining the fray of returning music shows and Rosklide Festival took to Twitter to announce that they will be back on in the new year and to help them celebrate the comeback, Kendrick Lamar will be a headlining the festivities a year after they were forced to cancel their show due to the pandemic.

Here’s to hoping the expected post-holidays COVID-19 spikes doesn’t turn out as bad as anticipated and end up causing more shutdowns and cancelations a la 2020.

The festival is expected to be held from June 26th to July 3rd and will also feature the likes of Megan Thee Stallion, Anderson .Paak, Tyler, The Creator and many more.

Kendrick Lamar To Headline Rokslide Festival In 2021  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close