Just months ago Nicki Minaj gave birth to her first son whose name remains unknown. But Nicki has slowly been sharing details about her three-month-old son calling him “Papa Bear” on social media and finally giving us a look at his adorable face!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
In the caption, Nicki shares along with a series of pictures of her look-alike son,
“#PapaBear thank you so very much for choosing me to be your mama”
Nicki recently also revealed on her radio show that she intended to name her son Ninja but changed it at the last moment. “You know what his name was supposed to be? I think I might still change it, A lot of people said they liked it, but I said ‘Nah’. His name was going to be Ninja. I changed it at the last minute.”
RELATED STORY: Nicki Minaj Wishes Her Son a Happy Three Months in This Cute Picture
Nicki has also been tweeting about her the highs and lows of being a mom and took time to answer several questions from fans.
But it appears it will be only a matter of time before we get all the details on Nicki’s new life as a mom, she also revealed that were be a documentary.
Will you be watching?
The Latest:
- Regina King Will Make Her ‘Saturday Night Live’ Debut
- G.G. Townson On What It Took To Get Into Character For Her Role As Salt In The ‘Salt-N-Pepa’ Biopic [WATCH]
- ‘Bridgerton’s’ Diverse Cast Is The Result Of An “Inclusion Lens” By Netflix
- Baseball Legend Hank Aaron Dies At 86
- Report: Dave Chappelle Tests Positive For COVID-19
- Made For TV?: Kim Kardashian Reportedly Saving Divorce Details For Final Season of KUWTK
- Lil Wayne Denies Being A Shill For Donald Trump Got Him His Pardon
- Congress Grants Waiver For Lloyd Austin To Become First Black Secretary Of Defense
- DaniLeigh Is Trending For Her New Light-Skinned Anthem And Fans Are UPSET
- Chloe Bailey Of Chloe X Halle Shuts Down The #BussItChallenge Ahead Of ‘Grown-ish’ Premiere [VIDEO]
Nicki Minaj Shares Her Adorable Son & He Looks Just Like Her was originally published on mycolumbuspower.com