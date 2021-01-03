‘Power Book II: Ghost’ Recap: Tariq Finally Embraces His “Heart of Darkness”

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Previously on Power Book II: Ghost, Riq finally came to terms with being the monster he is after a quick chat with Effie. Cain killed Ramirez, Monet put pressure on Professor Milgram, and Dru got shot. For the finale, a familiar face returns to add even more spice to the already messy situation.

Cane’s Decision To Kill Ramirez Complicates Things Further For The Tejada Family

Monet doesn’t waste any time getting revenge on Rico after shooting up her bar and almost killing her kids. During their meeting, the Tejada clan matriarch manages to put hot slugs in her one-time drug connect. She immediately tries to reach Ramirez to help her cover up the shooting, but she has no idea that the crooked cop is dead thanks to her son Cane.

Speaking of Cane, he is busy trying to clean up the mess he made on last week’s penultimate episode by dumping the cop’s body in a lake.

While prepping the body for disposal, Ramirez’s phone rings. It’s Monet looking for him. Cane smartly takes the phone, takes out the sim card, and chucks it into the woods. He knows that he is in serious trouble if Monet does find out what happened to her lover.

Cane decides to stop by the hospital to visit Dru, but his brother isn’t too pleased to see him because his selfish decisions are why he got shot in the first place.

Cane tries to make his case that Monet isn’t thinking straight and that the family no longer needs Riq or Ramirez’s help. Dru tells him that he needs to move on from Riq, and during the contentious exchange, Cane inadvertently reveals that he killed Ramirez.

Dru is already through with Cane and tells him to leave his hospital room. Monet still has no idea that Ramirez is dead and visits her husband in jail to find out what is going on.

The heads of the Tejada family do not see eye to eye when it comes to Cane. Monet feels she can no longer count on her son, while Lorenzo thinks she needs all the help she can get and needs to get her number one enforcer back on the team. Lorenzo tells Monet he will figure out what happened with Ramirez, and she needs to stop worrying about it.

After meeting with Lorenzo, Monet finds Cane and interrupts him while taking a chick to pound town. Monet asks him where Ramirez is, and once again, he snitches on himself, revealing that he killed the crooked cop. Monet is pissed and tries to explain to Cane that he took out the only person that could have helped him and that she warned him not to do anything that would hurt the family.

After she tells Cane that he needs to stop worrying about Riq and that her new favorite dealer saved his sister, she tells her only son she can no longer trust him.

Riq Goes Full Nino Brown In Court

Last week Saxe threw a monkey wrench into the complex plan both he and MacLean came up with by calling on Riq to testify against his own mother. Riq moved fast after MacLean’s former investigator and sidepiece Paula revealed to him what was going on and urged him to get another attorney to represent him. Riq decided that the best person for that job was none other than Tamieka, who didn’t waste any time taking on his case.

Saxe thought he would pin everything on Riq, but he had no idea that Riq was very prepared. During his testimony, Riq goes full Nino Brown, managing to flip Saxe’s questioning on him. He shocks the jury, the judge, and those in the courtroom when he reveals that he saw Saxe at Truth the night he killed his father.

Riq also managed to put Saxe on the spot by pointing out that Saxe recruited his niece to drug him and followed him to his father’s grave to record him. The judge has heard enough and wants to speak with both attorneys in her chambers to find out what in the world is going on?

The meeting is quickly broken up when Steven Ott walks in and kicks the judge, her assistant, out of her own chambers. Ott is over it and decides to call out both Saxe and MacLean for being outsmarted by Riq pitches his own plan. He wants Tommy Egan.

Ott proposes to Tasha that if she says that Tommy Egan is responsible for James St. Patrick’s death, she can walk out of jail a free woman and be placed in witness protection. Tasha tries to pitch that Ott also allows her to take Yazz and Riq with her, and he is not on board with that idea. He does agree to let her take Yazmine but still won’t allow Riq to go. At first, Tasha says no deal, but Riq, Tameika, and MacLean convince her this is the best chance she got at freedom, and she eventually does decide to snitch on Tommy.

But, as she is being taken away to be processed out of the system, she whispers to Riq that she plans on running because Tasha has no intentions to rat on Tommy.

When Tasha walks out of prison, escorted by her favorite correction officer, she is greeted by the press and a prepared statement from MacLean. She doesn’t want to do it, but her attorney convinces her otherwise. Tasha doesn’t mention Tommy’s name, but MacLean doesn’t waste a single minute taking praise for getting his client off and saying that the investigation is now focusing on Tommy.

Little does she know that MacLean just mentioning her “brother’s” name will complicate this situation even further.

Brayden Has Found His Calling

Brayden and Riq are slowly rebuilding their friendship that was fractured after the whole Effie and Riley situation. Brayden finally realizes that Riley was trash, but Riq does admit he doesn’t really hate her all that much, but Brayden is over her and her lies.

Brayden congratulates his roommate on his mother getting out of jail and wants to know what will happen to the course correct app now that Riq doesn’t really need to hustle to pay Davis anymore. Riq seems like he is done with the drug game, but Brayden’s transformation into Tommy 2.0 is almost complete becuase he thinks he has found something he is finally good at.

Riq suggests that Brayden could take over the business and tell him to chill until the heat dies. Brayden points at that police are mainly focused on the killer of the G.T.G goon and not on them because Cane is the one that killed him. Riq still plays conflicted and tells Brayden they will talk about continuing with their drug business later.

Jabari Bites off More Than He Can Chew, Milgram Is Covering For Zeke

Professor Jabari is dead ass trying to resurrect his writing career by basing his next book off Riq’s life. Jabari uses the investigation to get the information he needs to complete what he hopes is his next bestseller. Meanwhile, his ex, Professor Milgram, is doing her best to help Zeke after Monet applied pressure.

The two professors took the task of interviewing the Black students on campus to help the police get to the bottom of the murder that happened at the university. They have shifted their focus to the basketball team members and decided to speak with Dru’s closeted boo.

Zeke’s teammate details exactly what went down that night at the club but got confused when Jabari and Carrie pressure him. Milgram is doing it on purpose to cover for Zeke, but Jabari hasn’t caught on yet. When they leave the meeting, Zeke is waiting for his cradle robbing professor and needs to immediately talk to her.

His scary self is worried about his basketball career going down the toilet and is pressing Milgram about going to the cops about that night. Professor Milgram reassures him that she got his back and is doing her best to keep the law off his scent, not only just for his sake but hers as well.

Meanwhile, Jabari decides to speak with Riq, and he reveals what his true intentions are.

Jabari tells Riq he knows that the young student has been selling drugs on campus. Riq does his best to play dumb by claiming he doesn’t know Dru, but he has no idea that Jabari has seen him with Monet’s son. Jabari eventually informs Riq that he wants to use his messy life to write a book, and he is willing to pay him for it. Riq isn’t initially down with the idea, but when certain circumstances change things, he decides to take Jabari up on his offer and asks for an advance on the money.

Riq meets with Jabari. The Professor hands him all the cash he could take out of his account at the moment and promised to get him the rest. Instead of just leaving, Jabari decides to inquire about who killed the G.T.G. member at Stansfield? That’s all Cane needed to hear, and he comes out of hiding and shoots Jabari.

Riq and Cane have an intense discussion as Jabari begs for help as he bleeds out from his gunshot wound. Cane wants to immediately take out Riq, but Riq manages to convince him that he is not snitching and only wants to help his family. Riq even persuades Cane to give him his gun, and he will clean up the mess he just made by shooting Professor Jabari. Cane leaves but doesn’t exit the area and hides to make sure Riq does exactly what he said he would do.

Fully embracing his “heart of darkness,” Riq points out that he warned Jabari not to get too close, and now he has to suffer the consequences. Jabari begs and pleads with Riq not to kill him, but the young St.Patrick pulls the trigger ending Jabari’s time on the show. We didn’t see this death coming in the first season, but we ain’t mad that his annoying ass is gone.

Bye Jabari.

Tommy Is Back & He Wants All The Smoke

Now a “free woman,” Tasha wastes no time and goes to meet Monet. She wants her to let Riq out of his deal and is willing to pay, but being that Riq is the only source of income, Monet is like nah. Tasha thinks that she will flee with her family, but she has no idea that her plans will fall through.

As the two mothers are talking, bullets begin to flood the bar that has already been shot up by Rico and his crew. Monet’s right-hand man, Owl, is killed in the exchange. As the gunman flees, Tasha looks out the window and is shocked to see the infamous blue mustang that belongs to Tommy peeling off.

Tasha immediately runs to Riq’s dorm to tell him that Tommy is back and just tried to kill her. She urges him to start packing so they can get the hell out of town. Riq informs her that they can’t leave because they have no money and promises to get some much-need cash. That money is the cash that Professor Jabari offered him for his help to write his book that he decided to take on his way to meet with a familiar face.

Riq spots the infamous blue mustang and posts up by it. Tommy walks out of brownstone, says goodbye to Keisha’s son Kash and spots Riq. Tommy is not too happy to see his “nephew” and tells him the only reason he doesn’t kill him where he stands is that he promised Ghost he wouldn’t. But that doesn’t apply to Tasha because she killed Keisha and snitched on him.

Riq convinces Tommy that he has a plan that will give them all that they want. Tommy is intrigued and reveals the plot Saxe and the feds are cooking up to arrest him. After Saxe gets word that Tommy has been spotted in the city and steals his mother’s car, the plan is set in motion.

The following day, the feds use Tasha as bait to lure Tommy in. They have no idea that he knows what is going on. Saxe is hiding in the backseat of Tasha’s car, giving her instructions while there are plenty of feds patrolling the area.

Once Tommy is spotted, the plan is set in motion, with Saxe telling Tasha to drive as if nothing is wrong. Tommy starts following Tasha’s vehicle, Saxe instructs Tasha to peel off, but Tommy doesn’t follow. Instead, he goes in another direction, and a chase ensues.

Tommy then crashes his car into a gas pump, and his car bursts into flames. Saxe tries to run to the car, but before he can get there, the car explodes, giving the feds the impression that he died in the crash. As part of Riq’s plan, Tommy left some teeth in the car to sell his death, and he can get out of town. Saxe knows with Tommy supposedly dead, he is out of a job, but he gets a better offer from MacLean to come work with him that he could not resist.

Following the whole ordeal, Tommy lies to Riq about his current location claiming he is already back on the road, but he’s actually in front of the school waiting for him to come out so he can follow Riq.

We zap to Tasha, who is at the cemetery saying goodbye to Raina one last time before she flees with Riq. When her son arrives, he is shocked to see Yaz is not there. Tasha tells him that she wanted his sister to stay with his grandmother. They both have no idea that Tommy is there waiting to cancel Tasha’s Christmas. His chance is interrupted when the feds pull up to take Tasha away. It was all Riq’s plan. He put in a call to them, letting them know there was a credible threat on his mother’s life, also double-crossing Tommy in the promise.

Tasha doesn’t want to go and cries and pleads with Riq for him to come with her. He promises that he is going to be okay while at school.

She eventually gets in the vehicle and leaves. As Riq watches, Tommy comes out and yokes him up. Tommy is about to kill him, but he is stopped by Monet, who shows in the nick of time to save Riq’s life. After an exchange with Riq, Tommy decides to leave but promises that he will never stop when it comes to trying to kill Tasha, and he leaves.

It’s at this moment that Riq realizes he is more like his father than he initially believed. Diana and Dru roll up, Riq leaves with Monet, and the season comes to an end opening the door for the Power spinoff shows, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, Power Book IV: Force, and Power Book V: Influence.

