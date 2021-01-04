Entertainment News
Zoë Kravitz Files for Divorce from Husband After 18 Months of Marriage

Saint Laurent : Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Womenswear Spring Summer 2020

Source: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty

The celebrity holiday heartbreak not only struck Tyrese and his wife, because PEOPLE is reporting actress Zoë Kravitz and her husband Karl Glusman are calling it quits after 18 months of marriage. Zoë Kravitz and Karl Glusman were first romantically linked in October 2016 and wed in June 2019. They married at the Paris home of the actress’s father, Lenny Kravitz.

Last summer, Kravitz celebrated the pair’s wedding anniversary, sharing a black-and-white photo from their nuptials. “One year,” she captioned the image.

 

“One year. *🌀‼❔*🌀❕Not the year we expected… but I feel like if we can make it through this, we can take on anything,” he wrote. “I love you. More than anything.”

