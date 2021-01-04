Dr. Ian Smith Details The Coronavirus Variant That Has Now Spread To Dozens of Countries, Including The U.S. [VIDEO]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The U.S. has hit another devastating milestone: COVID-19 has killed more than 350,000 people in the country, according to a Johns Hopkins University tracker.

A new variant is now in dozens of countries, including the United States, where it has infected people in Colorado, California and Florida. Dr. Ian Smith joined us on The Morning Hustle to fill us in on the latest details around the new reports, why we still need to take extra caution, and the importance of not only getting the vaccine, but educating the masses.

