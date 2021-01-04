Entertainment News
Royce Da 5’9″ Trolls Benzino After Rapper Challenges Him to ‘Verzuz’ Battle & Disses Eminem [VIDEO]

Even though we are trying to bring positive vibes into 2021, it looks like Royce Da 5’9″ and Benzino have different New Year resolutions. Headkrack has the backstory as to how this beef reignited between the two, Benzino wanting a Verzuz battle, and what Royce had to say about his daughter. This doesn’t look like a beef that will be ending anytime soon.

Plus catch up on why Young Thug is moonwalking back his Jay-Z comments & we’re wishing a speedy recovery to Mike Will Made It and Swae Lee after a near fatal car accident on New Years Eve has the Grammy winning producer giving thanks to God.

