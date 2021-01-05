Snoop Dogg Taunts Eminem On Instagram For “Soft Ass Sh*t” Lyrics On “Zeus”

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Snoop Dogg and Eminem are kicking off the new year with new beef and it’s not staying respectful.

Over the weekend an Eminem fan account captioned a post on Instagram asking if Snoop was being “disrespectful” when he said during an interview in July that he could live without Slim Shady’s music, amongst other flagrant comments.

Catching wind of the post, Snoop jumped in the post to slam Em and the song “Zeus” from his deluxe album Music To Be Murdered By – Side B released last month.

“Pray I don’t answer that soft ass Sh*t,” he taunted in the comments.

The song in question calls out the Long Beach legend directly.

“And, as far as squashin’ beef, I’m used to people knockin’ me/But, just not in my camp/I’m diplomatic ’cause I’m tryna be/Last thing I need is Snoop doggin’ me/Man, dog, you was like a (Yeah) damn god to me/Man, not really (Haha)/I had “dog” backwards,” says Eminem.

Before the year wrapped (Dec. 31), Eminem stopped by Shade 45 to discuss why he dissed Snoop and where he felt things went left with the disrespect.

“Everything he said, by the way, was fine, up to a point,” Em said in the clip. “Him saying I’m not in his top 10 because there are some rappers in the ’90s I can’t f*ck with…Him saying Dre made the best version of me, absolutely, why would I have a problem with that? Would I be here without Dre? F*ck no, I wouldn’t. The rappers he mentioned from the ‘90s—KRS One, Big Daddy Kane, [Kool] G Rap—I’ve never said I could f*ck with them. I never said that.”

He continued, “I think it was more about the tone he was using that caught me off-guard ’cause I’m like, where is this coming from? I just saw you, what the f*ck? It threw me for a loop. Again, I probably could’ve gotten past the whole tone and everything, but it was the last statement where he said, ‘Far as music I can live without, I can live without that sh*t.’ Now you’re being disrespectful. It just caught me off-guard. I wasn’t ready for that.”

Last July, Snoop visited The Breakfast Club where he called out the Detroit rapper for not making his Top 10 rappers list.

“Eminem? The great white hope?” Snoop said. “White rappers had zero respect in rap, let’s keep that 1-thowwow. None. He [Dre] has probably put Eminem in the position to where he could be like labeled as one of Top 10 rappers ever. I don’t think so, but the game feels like he’s Top 10 lyricist and all that comes with it but that’s just because he’s with Dr. Dre and Dr. Dre helped him find the best Eminem he could find.”

Snoop continued the inflammatory hot take, “There’s some n*ggas in the ’80s he can’t f*ck with. Like Rakim, like Big Daddy Kane, like KRS-One, like LL Cool J, shall I go on? Like Ice Cube. You understand me?

“I ain’t got no time to play with it — it is what it is. Like cuz did that. He did that to the fullest. That’s one of my teammates. That’s one of my brothers. He did that. But when it comes to this Hip Hop shit that I can’t live without, I can live without that.”

Snoop Dogg Taunts Eminem On Instagram For “Soft Ass Sh*t” Lyrics On “Zeus” was originally published on hiphopwired.com

