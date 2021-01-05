HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

The 80’s was full of trends that should’ve stayed there. Still, as history repeats itself, some of those weird, outlandish styles manages to find their way into modern-day fashion. Take the mullet for instance. The hairstyle, which features short shaggy hair on the top of the head and longer hair in the back, has resurfaced on celebrities like Rihanna and KeKe Palmer.

Rihanna is the ultimate trendsetter. If the mullet is meant to be the new style of 2021, then our musical Bad Gal is the number one person to put it on the map. In a few Instagram photos, Rih showed just how fashion-forward a mullet can look. Clad in a metallic bikini top and matching skirt, she posed by the pool in the retro-style cut. This isn’t the first time Rihanna rocked the hairstyle. She is known to go the extra mile to execute a vision.

KeKe Palmer also hit the gram with a shaggy mullet. This definitely isn’t a permanent style because she goes through hairstyles the way most people go through underwear. Although this switch up may be temporary, she made it known that the mullet is in her rolodex of hairstyles. Keke’s version was a bit less tamed and more on the Rock and Roll side.

I can totally see celebrities like Ciara and Teyana Taylor rocking a mullet at some point. As much as I’m resistant to this style, It has high potential of catching on. Remember when Rihanna wore a doobie to an awards show? A few days later, women were walking around with their hair wrapped up. What do you think? Are you going to try a mullet in 2021?

Are Rihanna And KeKe Palmer Bringing The Mullet Back? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

