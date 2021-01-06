Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Georgia Election: Bakari Sellers Explains How This Election Changes The Complexion Of This Country

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE

As of this morning (Jan. 6th), Bakari Sellers joined us on The Morning Hustle to break down everything around the Georgia Election, what the victory means for the country, and much more!

Sellers deeps dive into the political science reasons of why certain parties voted for Warnock and what are the next steps moving forward. He also shares his thoughts on the verdict and how to get justice for Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. 

Text “HUSTLE” to 71007 to join The Morning Hustle Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Georgia Election: Bakari Sellers Explains How This Election Changes The Complexion Of This Country  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close