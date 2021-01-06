HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

As of this morning (Jan. 6th), Bakari Sellers joined us on The Morning Hustle to break down everything around the Georgia Election, what the victory means for the country, and much more!

Sellers deeps dive into the political science reasons of why certain parties voted for Warnock and what are the next steps moving forward. He also shares his thoughts on the verdict and how to get justice for Jacob Blake in Wisconsin.

Georgia Election: Bakari Sellers Explains How This Election Changes The Complexion Of This Country was originally published on themorninghustle.com

