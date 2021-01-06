Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Hypebeast Alert: Supreme Unveils New Nike SB Dunk Low Sneaker Collaboration

Drawing inspiration from their 2003 drop.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Supreme Hyper Blue Nike SB Dunk Low Sneaker

Source: SUPREME / Supreme

We are only a couple of days into the new year and we already have our first hyped shoe release. Two of your favorite brands are partnering once again for the culture.

Supreme Hyper Blue Nike SB Dunk Low Sneaker

Source: SUPREME / Supreme

As spotted on High Snobiety Supreme has announced a new drop with Nike. Coming our way is a SB Dunk Low. It features a Hyper Blue colorway throughout the classic silhouette. Gold stars live on the quarter panels which is a nod to their memorable Dunk High from the 2003 season. Additionally gold detailing complements the stars via the “NIKE” embroidered heel, “NIKE”-branded tongue tag, and “SUPREME” dubraes. In terms of materials we get a crocodile embossed leather for blue portion throughout the shoe.

According to the story this is one of many Supreme and Nike collaborations slated for 2021. Stay tuned for pricing and release dates.

Supreme Hyper Blue Nike SB Dunk Low Sneaker

Source: SUPREME / Supreme

Photo: Supreme

Hypebeast Alert: Supreme Unveils New Nike SB Dunk Low Sneaker Collaboration  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close