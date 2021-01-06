Young Buck Says After Rejoining G-Unit Things Went Sour With 50 Cent [Video]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

It seems the public rushed to judgement on Young Buck. He is now clearing the air regarding his tumultuous ride with his former crew.

As spotted on Hot New Hip-Hop the Nashville Tennessee MC conducted a very in depth interview with your favorite culture vulture’s favorite culture vulture DJ Vlad. In the 28th installment, yes 28th, he details the time he rejoined the Unit back in 2014. While his consigliere Sha Money XL, and former President of G-Unit, had advised him not to go back he did.

“From there, 50 started to create a new situation contractually wise,” he said. “‘Cause I was no longer under the contract of my previous years, so I was coming into him basically giving the opportunity of creating a, I think we were supposed to do a group project and one solo project and we released a few EPs amongst that time and from there it was supposed to lead off into a solo project or either a group project. It wasn’t a full G-Unit album since that reunion came. It was only a few EPs that were dropped”

Buck would go on to reveal that after he signed things went left. “In the midst of that contract, he, I think signed everybody else to a group album deal, but for me, he put a group album deal and a solo album situation,” he continued. “So, technically, the two EPs counted as a group album, but I was left and entitled to fulfill an album agreement where he slid that in with getting a solo project out of me. That’s what’s leading up to where we are today in the business of the problems of what started to incur ’cause from there, it’s when everything just started going haywire.”

We will all have to wait until part 29 to hear why the “Shorty Wanna Ride” MC and Curtis became bitter enemies.

