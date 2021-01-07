Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Limited Edition CloutPods: Apple’s Latest AirPods Pro Celebrate The Year of The Ox Cool Emoji Detailing

The special edition AirPods Pro costs the same price as the regular AirPods Pro costing 1,999 yuan ($310), and can be purchased in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Apple Announces Limited Year of The Ox AirPods Pro

Source: Apple / Apple Year of the Ox Limited AirPods Pro

AirPods, aka Cloutpods owners, are already bougie as hell, so imagine if they had a pair of these bad boys.

When February 12, 2021, arrives, it will say so long to the Year of The Rat and usher in the Year of The Ox. To celebrate the occasion, Apple is releasing a limited pair of AirPods Pro that will feature the new cow emoji on the charging case. Apple also put a Year of The Ox spin on the icon Apple logo featured on certain regional websites.

The special edition AirPods Pro costs the same price as the regular AirPods Pro costing 1,999 yuan ($310), and can be purchased in Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore, and Malaysia.

To ensure that people can get their hands on a pair, Apple will be limiting two orders per customer. The AirPods Pro is only available at retail Apple Stores and Apple’s local websites in each region. No word if they will be available in the states, so you might have to do some serious searching if you want to purchase a pair. After this year, it will be another 12 years until the Year of The Ox returns, so you will have to wait a while if you miss out on this go-around.

Or you could just wait till next year when the Year of The Tiger arrives, that’s if Apple does decide to keep the same energy and make a limited edition AirPods Pro with the tiger emoji on them.

Photo: Apple / Apple Year of the Ox Limited AirPods Pro

Limited Edition CloutPods: Apple’s Latest AirPods Pro Celebrate The Year of The Ox Cool Emoji Detailing  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close