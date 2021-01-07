Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Trump To Consider Pardoning Lil Wayne, Kodak Black Before Leaving Office

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
President Donald Trump Opening Ceremony for Veterans Day Parade : NYC

Source: Ira L. Black – Corbis / Getty

Before Donald Trump officially leaves office, the disgraced 45th President of the United States is reportedly thinking of pardoning himself, as well as family members, senior White House officials — as well Lil Wayne and Kodak Black.

According to a report by Bloomberg, Trump is considering to give himself a self-pardon, a first in U.S. history while also pardoning Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, senior adviser Stephen Miller, his personal lawyer Rudy Guliani, his eldest daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner as well as Wayne and Kodak.

The pardon is to potentially shield individuals for the prosecution of crimes committed before the pardon was issued. Trump has pardoned numerous ex-government officials and aides who pled guilty in the Mueller Investigation of 2017 and 2018 as well as select individuals, including a former producer of Snoop Dogg.

Both Wayne and Kodak are caught in federal legal cases regarding guns by convicted felons. Wayne pled guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in December and is scheduled to be sentenced in March. Kodak pled guilty to falsifying government paperwork to obtain a firearm. He’s currently serving 46 months behind bars and has had numerous petitions for an early release from celebs including NFL quarterback Lamar Jackson.

RELATED: Lil Wayne &amp; Other Celebs Facing Criticism For Attending His Daughter’s Maskless Soiree In Atlanta

RELATED: Kodak Black’s Request To Have His Sentenced Reduced Denied By The Feds

Trump To Consider Pardoning Lil Wayne, Kodak Black Before Leaving Office  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close