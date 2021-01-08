Celeb Sneaker Plug Benjamin Kickz Arrested For Assaulting & Robbing A Fan, Goons Did It

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

These days internet celebs are just as popular as actual celebs and sneaker dealer to the stars, Benjamin Kickz just found out that the price of fame sometimes costs peace of mind… and more.

TMZ is reporting that the famous sneaker reseller was recently arrested after his crew put hands and feet on a fan in Miami this past New Years Eve. Apparently Benjamin Kickz confronted a fan at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach believing he’d taken a pic of him and proceeded to snatch his phone and walked away as his crew put a universal beatdown on the victim. The beating was so bad that authorities say the fan was taken to the hospital to get treatment for his injuries.

Benjamin was booked into Dade County Jail Thursday morning and has been charged with one count of felony strong-arm robbery. It sounds like there’s video of the alleged incident because Benjamin’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, tells TMZ it’s his understanding there were “significant events” between the 2 sides before what’s seen in the video that will impact his defense of the case.Kickz has built quite the name for himself as he’s served up some heat for feet to the likes of Drake, Lil Pump, and the late-great, Nipsey Hussle. Kinda weird seeing Drake on his clientele list as he has his own deal with Nike but whatever.Kickz was booked in Florida and charged with felony robbery. With a little luck the victim or the prosecutors are sneakerheads and he might be able to bribe his way out the situation. Might take some grails to do it, but it’s better than doing a bid.

