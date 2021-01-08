Nicki Minaj To Pay Tracy Chapman $450,000 In Copyright Lawsuit

It’s a settlement almost 3 years in the making.
Nicki Minaj will avoid going to court by paying singer-songwriter Tracy Chapman $450,000 for illegally using her 1988 song “Baby Can I Hold You” on her 2018 track “Sorry.”
“We settled for one reason only,” the rapper’s rep told Pitchfork. “It would have cost us more to go to trial.”
The 56-year-old singer first filed the lawsuit in October 2018 after the track was leaked to DJ Funkmaster Flex and it went viral online.
Chapman said Minaj asked for permission to use her song and she didn’t agree to the terms; but she allegedly went ahead and used part of the song anyway.
“I am glad to have this matter resolved and grateful for this legal outcome which affirms that artists’ rights are protected by law and should be respected by other artists,” said Chapman’s rep in a statement. “I was asked in this situation numerous times for permission to use my song; in each instance, politely and in a timely manner, I unequivocally said no.”
Minaj will also pay Chapman’s legal fees.
Source: Fox News
