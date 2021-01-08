Zendaya & John David Washington Fight For Their On-Screen Love In The First Trailer For ‘Malcolm & Maire’

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

This ain’t the Zendaya you’re used to seeing on Disney.

Deadline first reported that Euphoria star, Zendaya, and TENET lead John David Washington quietly starred in Euphoria creator Sam Levinson’s film Malcolm & Marie. Today (Jan.8), Netflix released the first trailer for the film, and it looks absolutely amazing. It already has some critics already saying Zendaya is a lock for an Academy Award for her performance.

Deadline detailed how Zendaya reached out to Levinson to write the role for her. In six days, Levinson wrote the story. His wife and production partner Ashley Levinson, Kevin Turen, a longtime producer with Levinson plus Zendaya and Washington, bankrolled the film during pre-production and production.

But, with anything on Twitter, some folks have found a reason to pass judgment on the film already. There is a noticeable 12-year age gap between Zendaya (24) and Washington (36), making some people uncomfortable with their on-screen romance.

The official synopsis from Netflix reads:

A filmmaker (Washington) and his girlfriend (Zendaya) return home following a celebratory movie premiere as he awaits what’s sure to be imminent critical and financial success. The evening suddenly takes a turn as revelations about their relationships begin to surface, testing the strength of their love.

But is it really Zendaya’s fault? The actress has shown us her range, either being able to play a young teenager struggling with drug addiction, depression, and her sexuality in Euphoria, or being the awkward love-interest of Peter Parker in the Sony/Marvel Studios Spider-Man films. Why is it so hard for people to grasp the idea that Zendaya is ready to spread her wings and take on serious adult roles in films?

Whatever the case, Malcolm & Marie looks excellent, and we are looking forward to streaming it when it premiers on Netflix on February 5. You can watch the trailer for the film below.

Photo: Netflix / Malcolm & Marie

Zendaya & John David Washington Fight For Their On-Screen Love In The First Trailer For ‘Malcolm & Maire’ was originally published on cassiuslife.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: