Michael Ealy Discusses New Film, ‘Fatale’ & Why What Happened At The Capitol Doesn’t Surprise Him

Michael Ealy is back with a brand new movie, ‘Fatale’. After a wild one-night stand, a successful sports agent watches his perfect life slowly disappear when he discovers the sexy and mysterious woman he risked everything for is a determined police detective who entangles him in her latest investigation. He talks about the film and explains the next villain role he takes, he wants it to be the most memorable bad guy of all-time! Since he is from Washington D.C., he weighed in on what happened in his hometown this week, and his reasoning why it doesn’t necessarily surprise him. ‘Fatale’ is out now!

