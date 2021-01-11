News
The Self-Restraint Officer Eugene Goodman Showed The Capitol Terrorists Is Rarely Used With Black Suspects

Can it be that it was all so simple?

The answer — at least, in the case of Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who fought back and lured the domestic terrorists storming the Capitol last week toward backup without resorting to lethal force — appears to be a resounding yes.

Over the weekend, Goodman’s name and video footage of him in that terrifying moment, facing off against dozens of angry, right-wing extremists who probably don’t like people who have the same color skin as Goodman, a Black man, went viral for all the right reasons. He has emerged as a hero because his expert sense of policing and training prompted him to decide on the fly to lead the throng of MAGA flag-flying mostly white men away from the Senate floor. Instead, Goodman dangled a proverbial carrot — himself — in front of the rabid mob, convincing them to follow him directly toward more police officers. While Goodman reached toward his gun and gestured as if he might pull it, he never did.

That in itself is the personification of pure heroism; a display of the kind of law enforcement de-escalating a situation that was sorely needed as the brutal thugs who stormed the Capitol killed one of Goodman’s colleagues.

Goodman’s heroics deserve even more recognition for the way he managed to use self-restraint, regardless of how outnumbered he was. In fact, it’s that same kind of unfavorable ratio that has compelled white police officers to shoot first and ask questions later when the suspects have been Black. It is truly amazing that Goodman did not show the same fear for his life — although the threat was there — that white police officers have expressed when shooting unarmed Black suspects in the back.

In case you missed the video, Goodman, who was only wielding a baton despite being armed with a service weapon, at times pushed the angry mob back before retreating up some stairs. At least one person who appeared to be leading the mob was wearing a shirt emblazoned by QAnon, a group of conspiracy theorists who have repeated Donald Trump‘s baseless claims of election fraud. Watch below.

Goodman did all that while some of his white colleagues opened the gates to facilitate the mob storming the Capitol, stopped and posed for selfies with the domestic terrorists, helped one of them get away and more behavior that runs counter to what is expected from the police.

For what it’s worth, BuzzFeed News reported that the U.S. Capitol Police chief and upper management left their officers unprepared despite having been notified of the intended coup attempt. That, in turn, left Goodman and his fellow Black Capitol police officers “especially vulnerable to a mob that had been whipped up by President Donald Trump, a man who has a record of inspiring racist vigilantes to action,” as reporter Emmanuel Felton accurately wrote.

That makes Goodman’s actions — and inactions — even more significant since, if history is any indication, he could have easily emptied his gun’s clip while shooting at the domestic terrorists who illegally broke into the U.S. Capitol, hallowed federal property. After all, Goodman simply could have said he feared for his life, something that would not have been an exaggeration in the least. It’s also the common defense that white police officers routinely and successfully rely upon when they kill Black people suspected of far less than breaching a government building in which Congress was meeting to tally Electoral College votes and certify the next American president.

This is America.

A List Of Folks Who Got Fired Or Resigned After The Mob Attack On Capitol Hill

[caption id="attachment_4074229" align="alignnone" width="794"] Source: Pacific Press / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:30 a.m. ET, Jan. 8, 2021 — Education Secretary Betsy DeVos stepped down Thursday evening in the latest fallout over the insurrection on Capitol Hill. In a strongly worded letter addressed to Trump, DeVos wrote, “There is no mistaking the impact your rhetoric had on the situation, and it is the inflection point for me,” she wrote. “Impressionable children are watching all of this, and they are learning from us." https://twitter.com/washingtonpost/status/1347366313111511045?s=20 However, many feel that DeVos is following in the footsteps of former Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, evading possible participation in invoking the 25th Amendment against Trump as the calls for his removal from the White House grows louder. https://twitter.com/SenWarren/status/1347373567898431489?s=20 DeVos' tenure as the head of the Department of Education was riddled with controversy and widespread condemnation of her policies. Steven Sund, the top cop of the U.S. Capitol Police resigned on Thursday, according to The Associated Press, as a result of the attack at the Capitol on Wednesday. His resignation comes after the general public and lawmakers like Speaker Nancy Pelosi issued calls for him to step down. Sund will remain in his role until Jan. 16, prior to the Inauguration in an effort for a peaceful transfer of power. https://twitter.com/AP/status/1347323665914990596?s=20 A Capitol Hill officer died on Thursday as a result of the violence, bringing the death total to five, according to CNN. Original Story: In the crowd of seditionists who stormed the Capitol were everyday citizens including lawyers, doctors, lawmakers and more who decided it was best to err on the side of an insurrection. On Thursday, chickens were already coming home to roost for a few by way of terminations and calls for resignations. As the FBI and Washington D.C. police ask for the public's help in identifying members of the attack mob, social media has already researched and done the bulk of the work. Maskless and lawless, a majority of the people captured were not hard to identify. According to WBAL reporter Tre Ward, an unidentified Maryland man was terminated on Thursday from Navistar Direct Marketing after he was ID'ed by his work badge which he incredulously wore to the riot. https://twitter.com/TreWardWBAL/status/1347226396221964288?s=20 The Houston Chronicle reports a second man was also fired from his law firm on Thursday, identified as Paul MacNeal Davis, a Frisco, Texas attorney. Davis was fired from his position as General Counsel at an insurance firm after posting videos of himself inside the Capitol. Some are also calling for Davis to be disbarred. https://twitter.com/HoustonChron/status/1347242057274974210?s=20 Lastly, a state lawmaker named Derrick Evans from West Virginia has been asked to step down after he posted videos on social media gleefully participating in the chaos inside the Capitol. https://twitter.com/USATODAY/status/1347194618656518147?s=20 On Thursday, The Kanas City Star wrote a strong editorial demanding that Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley resign after the politician was pictured saluting the mob as he walked from the Capitol. The headline reads, "Assault on democracy: Sen. Josh Hawley has blood on his hands in Capitol coup attempt." https://twitter.com/donnabrazile/status/1347240831833485316?s=20 Hawley's offense is also tied to the fact that he was one of the seven politicians who continued to entertain the baseless claims of a stolen election when he objected against the results of Pennsylvania's Electoral College vote. https://twitter.com/AlexThomas/status/1347054905278791686?s=20 Calls for the remaining six Senators to resign are in effect on social media. During Wednesday's series of events, Rep. Cori Bush tweeted that she intends to introduce a resolution to expel any lawmakers who aided in Wednesday's objections to certify the Electoral College vote. Prior to that, Rep. Ilhan Omar ignited the call to impeach and immediately remove Trump from office after he incited the mob to storm the Capitol. Several lawmakers, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and Pelosi, are asking Vice President Mike Pence and cabinet members to invoke the 25th Amendment, which asks for the sitting president to be removed if deemed unfit. Pelosi also called for the House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul D. Irving, to be fired according to Roll Call. Irving is resigning instead. On Thursday afternoon, the first of a series of expected Trump administration resignations took place when Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, who is also Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's wife, stepped down. https://twitter.com/CREWcrew/status/1347253191059136518?s=20 Critics feel Chao's resignation is so that she can evade responsibility in participating if the 25th amendment is invoked.

Close