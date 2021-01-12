Hip-Hop Spot: Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Tops Taylor Swift & Ice-T Provides Update On Dr. Dre [VIDEO]

The Morning Hustle
Unlike most of the world, 2020 didn’t stop Lil Baby from having the biggest year of his young career.

On January 7, Neilsen Music/MRC Data revealed Lil Baby’s My Turn was 2020’s most popular album throughout all genres in the United States. Baby’s sophomore album was the most-streamed effort of the year with the collection of tracks, with 3.93 billion streams during 2020.

Headkrack fills you in on the entire Top 10 list, the latest Dr. Dre health update via Ice-T, and some great news for you Deadpool/Marvel fans out there!

[caption id="attachment_260419" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Emma McIntyre /AMA2020 / Getty[/caption] Once again, it looks like Hip-Hop has dominated the streams and charts, as the 2020 totals are finally in. On January 7, Neilsen Music/MRC Data revealed Lil Baby's My Turn was 2020’s most popular album throughout all genres in the United States. CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Baby’s sophomore album was the most-streamed effort of the year with the collection of tracks, banking 3.93 billion streams during 2020. My Turn earned 2.63 million total album-equivalent units for the project to take the top spot over Taylor Swift’s Folklore at No. 2 (2.204 million). Rap was well represented across the Top 10, with 7 of the artists falling in the Hip-Hop genre. According to Billboard, Hip-Hop/R&B was responsible for over 30 percent of all on-demand song streams in 2020, which is the largest of any genre in music. Related: Money, Social Media Drama, & The Trap Mentality Hasn't Stopped Lil Baby's Path To Stardom [Exclusive Interview] Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, and Luke Combs also made the cut. Check out the rest of the hip-hop artists that round out the top 10 below! What was your most streamed album of 2020? LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE. HEAD BACK TO THEMORNINGHUSTLE.COM HOME PAGE 

Hip-Hop Spot: Lil Baby’s ‘My Turn’ Tops Taylor Swift & Ice-T Provides Update On Dr. Dre [VIDEO]  was originally published on themorninghustle.com

