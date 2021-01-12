Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Diddy’s Los Angeles Home Where Kim Porter Lived Was Burglarized

It is open season in LA.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Sean Diddy Combs

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

2021 is off to an ominous start for Sean “Diddy” Combs. One of the mogul’s properties was broken by thieves.

As spotted on TMZ Brother Love’s second Los Angeles abode was done disrespectfully by some burglars. According to local law officials an unidentified individuals pried a side door open to his Toluca Lake home. While the villainous entry prompted the alarm system to go off the robbers made the most of the time by going through the residence in hopes of scoring money or pricey valuables. Luckily no one was there at the time.

The appointed caretaker for the home immediately suspected the place was hit as soon as they entered as it was visibly rummaged through. They later filed a burglary report with the police. This house has unique history as this is where his girlfriend and mother of three of his children Kim Porter resided at. In November 2018 she passed away due to a battle with pneumonia.

It is unclear exactly what items where lifted.

Photo:

Diddy’s Los Angeles Home Where Kim Porter Lived Was Burglarized  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close