Fans React To Devastating News Of ‘Insecure’ Coming To An End With Season 5

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Issa Rae’s HBO hit series, Insecure will sadly end with Season 5. The final season of the award-winning television dramedy series will return to HBO later this year. Fans are not pleased after hearing this news rushing to social media to express their disdain. Insecure premiered five years ago following Issa’s acclaimed web series “Awkward Black Girl.” Since, the show has given us weekly dialogue about relationships, friendship, career from the a new lens covering all facets of Black culture and art. Issa announces plans to end the show after its’ fifth season, and fans are sharing mixed reviews. Some supporters of the show believe this was the best decision for her and the network to leave on a high note versus extending the series for the sake of continuing the show and it subsequently flopping in the end.

With all its scripts completed, the fifth and final season of Insecure is expected to go into production later this month. The entire lead cast of the show has gone onto pursuing other ventures in entertainment. Yvonne Orji announced an autobiographical comedy in the works at Disney+ with David Oyelowo and Oprah Winfrey set to produce. While Amanda Seales, Natasha Rothwell and Jay Ellis have all continued to appear in other series across television and film.

It is with great sadness that we announce Insecure is coming to a close. Although we’ve come to the end of the road, we won’t let go. Instead, we celebrate great comedic television that will be referenced and revered in Black culture for years to come. A major shout out to Issa Rae and Larry Wilmore for creating a show with a 5 season run that is historic for its relatability, writing and influence.

Fans share their reaction to the show’s final act later this year:

Check on your friends! Real Insecure fanatics are not doing well right now.

It is evident that Issa Rae is stacked with new projects on and offscreen, but why do Insecure fans have to suffer and say goodbye? We’re happy for you Issa, but we are indeed hurting inside.

Issa had a plan and she stuck with that. It is better to leave on a high note than to allow something as iconic as Insecure to flop.

On the bright side, we have rewatched every season upon the release of a new season since it premiered in 2016 and fans can continue to do so after the final finale. It hurts to type, but the rewatch value gives us a glimmer of hope.

What can we expect for the future of Insecure? Will there be a spin-off featuring some of the supporting characters or will this actually be the end? Fans can only make their own thoughtful assumptions. Some even share dreams of wanting to work with the show before the final curtain call.

Though this has been devastating news, we look forward to watching the season finale later this year. We are hopeful that Issa will close the chapter in this best way possible and that fans find closure in all of the ongoing conflict within the show. Be sure to catch Insecure later this year. No release date has been confirmed for Season 5, but we will keep you updated with the latest.

Fans React To Devastating News Of ‘Insecure’ Coming To An End With Season 5 was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: