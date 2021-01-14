Entertainment News
‘Lo Down: Ralph Lauren Will Outfit Joe Biden For Inauguration Day, Reportedly

Need Joe in a Snow Beach pullover for the culture.

Our country is hopefully headed to new beginnings and President-elect Joe Biden will be leading the charge. On his first day, it has been reported that Mr. Biden will be wearing one of the culture’s most cherished brands.

Esquire is reporting that the politician is being styled by none other than Ralph Lauren for the upcoming inauguration ceremony. According to Women’s Wear Daily, the Bronx native will be curating Joe’s outfit for the swearing-in ceremony. If the report rings true, the presidential outfit choice is being viewed as a prudent choice as the fashion house has become symbolic with American style.

Additionally, the move marks a return to a more subtle fashion sense for the American presidency. Typically the chief executive and his first lady will rely on economically priced American apparel brands for their day to day outfits. Donald Trump, on the other hand, threw that tradition to the wind with his glaring fondness for pricey Brioni suits. His wife Melania Trump too had lavish tastes with favoritism for European luxury brands.

While the general consensus is that we will not see Joe sporting a southwestern inspired ranch jacket and matching cowboy boots, the safe bet is a well-tailored suit with Ralph’s attention to preppy detail.

The presidential inauguration is scheduled for January 20.

