Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free’s Media Company Produces Calvin Klein Campaign [Video]

Still no word on that new album though.

HotSpot ATL Featured Video
CLOSE
Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival - Day 3

Source: FilmMagic / Getty

While the Rap community patiently waits for new Kendrick Lamar material it is now clear he has other things on his plate. He and a long time collaborator are getting to the corporate bag.

As spotted on HipHopDX the West Coast MC has taken his talents to the board room. In conjunction with former Top Dawg Entertainment president Dave Free their company pGLang has curated new content for Calvin Klein. On Wednesday, January 13 the two released the visuals to social media via their individual accounts and pGLang.

Titled “pGLang for Calvin Klein” the posts spanned across several still photographs which served as a teaser for some content Free will shoot with artists like Baby Keem, Brent Faiyaz, Ryan Destiny, Amber Wagner and Keith Powers. What followed was a video that gave the people a better feel of the campaign. The clip features an artistic rendition of Mecca Allah’s “SeeU”.

According to their website pGLang is a service company that curates content revolving around television, music, art, books and more. “Our community speaks music, film, television, art, books, and podcasts — because sometimes we have to use different languages to get the point of our stories across,” the statement read. “Stories that speak to many nations, many races, and many ages. That is why our writers, singers, directors, musicians, and producers break formats when we build ideas and make them real for the curious.”

You can check pGLang here.

Photo: Bernard Smalls

Kendrick Lamar & Dave Free’s Media Company Produces Calvin Klein Campaign [Video]  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL:
20 Hot New Artist From Atlanta [GALLERY]
The Smokers Club Fest
20 photos
More From HotSpotATL
New Music
Latest
Local: B2K 2019 Millennial Tour_Contest_KBFB_Dallas_RD_January 2019
Reunited And It Feels So Good, Millennium Tour…

    Last week I was able to relive one the best time periods in my 20 something years of…
04.16.19
Reec & Neffie
Neffie Shares Her Eye-Opening Experience On Iyanla Fix…

Neffie stopped by to break down what it was like exposing herself to the world on Iyanla, Fix My Life. She explains…
04.10.18
Find Out Who’s At Fault In The Russell…

Azealia Banks and Russell Crowe can finally go back to being strangers again.
12.08.16
Are The Kardashian Sisters Blocking Blac Chyna From…

Although everything seems to be going well for the new mom in her personal life, things are a little shaky…
12.07.16
Close