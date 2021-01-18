Entertainment News
Peep Kosine’s Idris Elba Assisted Visuals To “Kings,” & The Remix ft. G Herbo & Marcus Black

More of this, please...

Kosine

Source: press handout / The Purple Agency

Not enough artists drop material dedicated to the legacy or lessons taught to us by Martin Luther King, Jr. these days and with that being the case, Grammy nominated artist, Kosine has taken it upon himself to do just that.

Recruiting the vocal talents of Idris Elba for his latest offering in “Kings,” Kosine pushes an uplifting message of unity, pride and family. The Chicago crooner explained why the song means so much to him. “This version, releasing on MLK Day, celebrating the legacy of fallen kings and the strength of the kings who continue to rise even in the face of unprecedented adversity…it’s too perfect,” says Kosine via a press statement.

For the remix (that was quick), Kosine recruited fellow Chicagoan G Herbo and Marcus Black to bless the cut and drop some sociopolitical gems on the track.

Check out Kosine’s visuals to “Kings” below, as well as his G Herbo and Marcus Black assisted remix, and let us know your thoughts on the song/video in the comments section.

Peep Kosine's Idris Elba Assisted Visuals To "Kings," & The Remix ft. G Herbo & Marcus Black  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Close