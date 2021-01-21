Akademiks & Funkmaster Flex Question Roc Nation’s CEO Getting A Trump Pardon [Video]

HotSpot ATL Featured Video CLOSE

Trash day is over but dumping on folks is a forever thing apparently. Two of Hip-Hop’s most outspoken voices have refocused their sights on Roc Nation.

The former President of the United States Donald Trump pardoned a gang of individuals on his final day. Included in this list was Desiree Perez, the CEO of Roc Nation. For those not in the know, the executive had different career goals back in the 1990’s. According to the DEA she was part of a massive cocaine ring that generated millions of dollars per month. In 1994, she was arrested for conspiracy to possess with the intent to distribute 35 kilos of cocaine.

Surprisingly she took the Tekashi 69 route to get her time reduced, allegedly. According to The Daily News she “agreed to wear hidden wires to record her meeting with major cocaine traffickers.”

Apparently, she was so proficient at being a government informant she was “praised by federal prosecutors after she helped break up major drug deals in Puerto Rico and Colombia.”

In an interview with Billboard Perez detailed her gratitude for the pardon. “I’m grateful to have received a pardon and to have formally closed that chapter of my life in the eyes of the law,” she said in a formal statement. “I have taken full accountability for my mistakes from 25 years ago, but I also take tremendous pride in my personal growth, perseverance and accomplishments since then. This pardon reinforces my lifelong commitment to advocate for criminal justice reform and social justice initiatives.”

To no surprise DJ Akademiks used the news to pounce on one of his toughest critics Meek Mill, who is signed to Roc Nation. He took Twitch to talk his talk.

“Roc Nation CEO and federal cooperator who took down a cartel, Desiree Perez, also known as Meek Mill’s boss and JAY-Z’s hired CEO – she has been granted clemency, granted a pardon by Donald Trump for her diligent work in snitching,” Ak said. “Jesus Christ! It will be marked from the record that she was ever convicted of any crime to do with narcotics, which also will write away the record that she also cooperated. Ain’t that a prison reform! I would like to hear Meek Mill’s opinion on this. I would like to hear what he thinks because he’s involved in prison reform.”

Funkmaster Flex also used the news to throw further salt on Jay-Z. On an Instagram post he wrote ““Congrats to JayZ and Roc Nation Ceo on the Donald Trump Pardon!” Flex began. “MONDAY 7PM WE GOT A STORY TO TELL! #JustMyOpinion ( Guys if I can’t go to the brunch I understand ). I NEED TO GET MY FACTS IN ORDER BEFORE I DISCUSS! I NEVER NEW THIS UNTIL TODAY???? HOW DOES EVERYONE FEEL ABOUT THIS?”.

Most recently Flex alleged that Jay-Z isn’t on social media because he is sensitive. Neither Jay-Z or Desiree have responded to the chatter.

Photo:

Akademiks & Funkmaster Flex Question Roc Nation’s CEO Getting A Trump Pardon [Video] was originally published on hiphopwired.com

Also On Hot 107.9 - Hot Spot ATL: