Drake Announces 'Certified Lover Boy' Has Been Pushed Back

The 6 Gawd has put his 6th album on pause for the moment...

Drake Nike NOCTA

Source: NOCTA / NIke

After months of anticipation, Drake stans will have to wait a little longer to indulge in his latest project Certified Lover Boy as it’s been pushed back from it’s original targeted release date of January 2021.

Yesterday (Jan. 20), the 6 Gawd took to his IG page to break the news to his millions of followers citing his recovery from surgery as the reason the album has been delayed. Dropping the disappointing news on his IG story, Drake explained that between his surgery and rehab sessions, CLB had to be put on the back burner for now, but would be worth the wait when it does release.

“I was planning to release my album this month, but between surgery and rehab, my energy has been dedicated to recovery. I’m blessed to be back on my feet, feeling great and focused on the album, but CLB won’t be dropping in January. I’m looking forward to sharing it with you all in 2021.”

Not for nothing, but 2021’s already gotten off to an inauspicious start all around. Just sayin.’

For the past few months Drizzy has been hard at work recovering from a knee surgery and though he hasn’t specified what exactly needed repairing, chances are he once again tore his ACL balling outta control as only he can. Lowkey surprised it wasn’t a SUPREME knee brace or something.

No word on when we’ll actually get to hear Drake get all in his feelings on Certified Lover Boy, but please believe whenever it does see the light of day, the King of The North’s subject will be basking in all his glory. Charlamagne Tha God, maybe not so much.

Drake Announces 'Certified Lover Boy' Has Been Pushed Back was originally published on hiphopwired.com

